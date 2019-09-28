Exelixis (EXEL) Shareholder Meditor Group LTD Decreased Its Stake by $1.96 Million; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $938,000

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 93,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.57M, down from 15.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 3.37 million shares traded or 31.77% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA IN PACT TO DEVELOP ANTIBODY CANCER TREATMENT; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 301.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 7,138 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 1,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $143.13. About 854,152 shares traded or 72.00% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $54.51M for 25.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold EXEL shares while 87 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 225.65 million shares or 2.54% less from 231.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Co reported 367,788 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 885,695 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 39,512 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.25% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. Portolan reported 540,590 shares. Kistler holds 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) or 200 shares. Dock Street Asset Management Inc has 106,629 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 56,163 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 766,558 shares. Moreover, Century Companies has 0.03% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Tekla Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 678,467 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 57,560 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 45,680 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 200 are owned by Fifth Third National Bank. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co accumulated 71,121 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 10,829 shares to 14,400 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 6,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,260 shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited accumulated 73,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Premier Asset Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,798 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,370 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt accumulated 103,585 shares. Cipher LP reported 6,819 shares stake. Cibc Asset Inc reported 1,681 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement holds 21,151 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,659 shares. Ipg Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,185 shares. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj holds 117,425 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 3.39 million shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.07 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% or 24,234 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 69,954 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 26,330 shares.

