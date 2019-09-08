Exelixis (EXEL) Share Price Rose While Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised Position by $332,350; Peconic Partners Cut Its Stake in Splunk (SPLK) by $5.70 Million as Stock Rose

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 954,845 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 118.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 26,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 12,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.50 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS 1Q CABOZANTINIB REV. $134.3M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Rev $212.3M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 22/03/2018 – CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LTD 1049.HK – FY REVENUE FROM CONT OPS HK$1.33 BLN VS HK$1.44 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis and Invenra Enter Into Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Biologics to Treat Cancer; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Com Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 8,879 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 1,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Taylor Frigon Limited Liability Corporation has 1.31% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 13,530 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Ltd has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Da Davidson And Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,253 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 240,599 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 53,041 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Company accumulated 962 shares. Washington-based Parametric Associates Ltd has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Baillie Gifford And Comm holds 0.05% or 334,178 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 33,568 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,600 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 144,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

