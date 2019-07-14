Exelixis (EXEL) Holder Meditor Group LTD Cut Its Position by $20.05 Million; Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake by $4.75 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 26,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.29 million, up from 321,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 871,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.25 million, down from 15.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 1.57M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Dining: A Hungry Black Hole Is Discovered, Gorging on Stars; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – GENENTECH WILL FURTHER EXAMINE RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 AND PLANS TO PRESENT DATA AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Bogle Investment Adds Pure Storage, Exits Exelixis: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice Pres, Strategy; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA ENTER INTO PACT TO DISCOVER & DEVELOP NOVEL; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $4.87 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $895,654 was sold by MORRISSEY MICHAEL. $941,200 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A. FELDBAUM CARL B sold $1.11M worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $75.44M for 20.98 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

