Exelixis (EXEL) Holder Farallon Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $23.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Celgene (CELG) Holder Highlander Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198,000, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15B market cap company. It closed at $94.74 lastly. It is down 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 233,996 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – GENENTECH WILL FURTHER EXAMINE RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 AND PLANS TO PRESENT DATA AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 Exelixis Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Presentations in March; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC – GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VS REGORAFENIB; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 6.35M shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $324.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 694,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,759 shares, and cut its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.