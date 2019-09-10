Exelixis (EXEL) Holder Alps Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Keybank National Association Has Increased Stake

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 2,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 35,981 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, up from 33,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $279.3. About 3.13M shares traded or 27.38% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 45.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 14,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 17,081 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 31,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 2.13M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 07/05/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – $EXEL -; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice Pres, Strategy; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has 296,828 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 6,600 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 489,678 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0.1% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 215,250 shares. Tobam invested in 4,508 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Shine Advisory has 0.01% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 493 shares. 43,378 are owned by Cap Impact Advsr Lc. Blair William Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 299,787 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Gideon Advsr Incorporated stated it has 9,090 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 331,415 shares. 4,582 are owned by Metropolitan Life Co Ny.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $56.16M for 26.39 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 113,488 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $39.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunrun Inc by 30,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Exelixis to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exelixis (EXEL) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Cabometyx Shines – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy Exelixis (EXEL) in 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exelixis (EXEL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Tolerant Investors, Turn Your Eyes to Exelixis Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 100,783 shares to 98,098 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 7,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,691 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 61,000 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated has 413,089 shares. The Washington-based Perkins Coie Trust Communications has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tortoise Inv Management Limited Company reported 38 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated stated it has 59,311 shares. Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fdx Advsr holds 0.25% or 23,531 shares. Monetta invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 16,029 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2.10 million shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 229,574 shares. Leavell Investment Management stated it has 23,450 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 3,250 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 8,260 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.