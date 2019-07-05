Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Both Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) and Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies Inc. 3 0.19 N/A -1.09 0.00 Endava plc 29 0.00 N/A 0.44 76.80

Demonstrates Exela Technologies Inc. and Endava plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies Inc. 0.00% 151.6% -8.4% Endava plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exela Technologies Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Endava plc has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Endava plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exela Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Exela Technologies Inc. and Endava plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Endava plc 0 1 0 2.00

Endava plc on the other hand boasts of a $37 consensus target price and a -8.71% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.2% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.4% of Endava plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 52.57% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Endava plc has 3.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exela Technologies Inc. -11.14% -20.05% -29.37% -42.61% -29.86% -22.11% Endava plc 4.23% 20.89% 43.73% 41.09% 0% 39.92%

For the past year Exela Technologies Inc. has -22.11% weaker performance while Endava plc has 39.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Endava plc beats Exela Technologies Inc.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.