Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Business Software & Services company, Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Exela Technologies Inc. has 45.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.83% institutional ownership for its peers. 52.57% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.13% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Exela Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies Inc. 0.00% 151.60% -8.40% Industry Average 6.71% 22.99% 7.18%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Exela Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 272.81M 4.07B 92.58

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Exela Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.03 2.64

With average target price of $9, Exela Technologies Inc. has a potential upside of 239.62%. The peers have a potential upside of 27.40%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Exela Technologies Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Exela Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exela Technologies Inc. -11.14% -20.05% -29.37% -42.61% -29.86% -22.11% Industry Average 2.40% 5.42% 16.19% 27.48% 37.19% 32.61%

For the past year Exela Technologies Inc. has -22.11% weaker performance while Exela Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 32.61% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exela Technologies Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Exela Technologies Inc.’s peers have 1.97 and 1.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exela Technologies Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exela Technologies Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Exela Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Exela Technologies Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.12 which is 11.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Exela Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Exela Technologies Inc.’s peers beat Exela Technologies Inc.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services. The company also provides solutions that enhance and automate principal elements of businesses, including business process management, data aggregation, enrollments and applications, business optimization, mobile applications, and other products. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, medical devices and pharma, health insurance, automobile insurance, property and casualty insurance, banking and financial services, publishing, commercial, utility, legal, telecom, hospitality, education, real estate, entertainment, charity, energy, and natural resources, as well as public sector. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.