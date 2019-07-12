Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; SWIRE PPTYS LTD ORD SHS HONG KONG (SWPFF) SI Increased By 16.91%

SWIRE PPTYS LTD ORD SHS HONG KONG (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) had an increase of 16.91% in short interest. SWPFF’s SI was 1.62M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.91% from 1.38 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 16190 days are for SWIRE PPTYS LTD ORD SHS HONG KONG (OTCMKTS:SWPFF)’s short sellers to cover SWPFF’s short positions. It closed at $4.01 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to report $0.27 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. T_XTC’s profit would be $11.16 million giving it 7.35 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Exco Technologies Limited’s analysts see 22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 700 shares traded. Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. The company has market cap of $328.15 million. It operates through two divisions, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. It has a 9.43 P/E ratio. The Casting and Extrusion segment creates and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment for automotive and other industrial markets.

