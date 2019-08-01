Exchange Income (EIF) Analysts See $0.79 EPS; Wabash National Has 1.08 Sentiment

Wabash National Corp (WNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 77 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 71 reduced and sold equity positions in Wabash National Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 50.38 million shares, down from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wabash National Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 56 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Exchange Income Corporation (TSE:EIF) to report $0.79 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.95% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. T_EIF’s profit would be $25.32M giving it 11.78 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Exchange Income Corporation’s analysts see 97.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 65,571 shares traded. Exchange Income Corporation (TSE:EIF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Exchange Income (TSE:EIF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exchange Income had 2 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by IBC. Raymond James maintained Exchange Income Corporation (TSE:EIF) rating on Monday, February 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $49 target.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. It has a 17.35 P/E ratio. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation for 275,300 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 890,048 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 805,888 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Capital Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 157,000 shares.

