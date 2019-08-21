Exchange Capital Management Upped Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $480,648; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Price Declined, Advisors Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $536,792

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 15,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 840,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.17M, down from 856,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 406,302 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 11,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 50,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 38,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 12.21M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,233 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 22,708 shares to 56,667 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58 million for 14.62 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

