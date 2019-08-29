Exchange Capital Management Stake in Visa (V) Cut by $3.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Value Declined While Jana Partners Trimmed Holding by $114.52 Million

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 914,852 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 19,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 29,864 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, down from 49,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.67. About 4.31 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22M for 8.74 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.24 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,106 shares to 27,669 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 16,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Information Tech Etf (FTEC).