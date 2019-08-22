Exchange Capital Management Stake in Honeywell International (HON) Has Raised by $447,930 as Valuation Rose; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Raised American Airls Group (AAL) Stake by $786,904

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 2,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,657 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 9,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $163.01. About 924,226 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 4.27 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTT, IR, AAL – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At AAL – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In American Airlines – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines Doubles Down on Transatlantic Flights – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “For Tesla, Facebook, and American Airlines, Nothing Is Simple – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $112,720 worth of stock was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Incorporated invested in 62,247 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 177,530 shares. Allstate Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 0% or 22 shares. Verity Asset invested in 0.37% or 9,953 shares. 102,994 are held by Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 59,021 shares. 248 were reported by Advisory Ser Lc. Ellington Management Gru Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 71,090 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Laurion Mngmt Lp owns 65,651 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 14,785 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Fincl Bank has invested 0.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Addenda Capital holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 41,506 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 13,966 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Lynch Associate In has invested 1.73% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Monetary Mngmt reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 88,989 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.38 million shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.16% stake. Aviva Public Ltd invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wade G W Inc has invested 1.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Texas Yale reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Naples Glob Limited Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,018 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.1% stake. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Liability Co owns 2,903 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 16,338 are held by Compton Mngmt Inc Ri.