Exchange Capital Management Raised Pfizer (PFE) Stake By $480,648; Metropolitan Edison Co Has 1 Sentiment

Metropolitan Edison Co (MET) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 334 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 334 decreased and sold positions in Metropolitan Edison Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 703.56 million shares, down from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Metropolitan Edison Co in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 287 Increased: 244 New Position: 90.

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 29.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc acquired 11,444 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 50,211 shares with $2.13M value, up from 38,767 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $202.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 22.01M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer has $53 highest and $45 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 32.00% above currents $36.87 stock price. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $44.91 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MetLife (MET) Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 1.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 6.22M shares traded or 35.65% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (MET) has risen 8.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness