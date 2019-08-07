Exchange Capital Management Raised Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position; Crown Holdings (CCK)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 59.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc acquired 14,856 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 39,855 shares with $3.87M value, up from 24,999 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.64% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 2.00 million shares traded or 208.07% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 138 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 146 cut down and sold stock positions in Crown Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 130.38 million shares, down from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Crown Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 119 Increased: 82 New Position: 56.

Among 3 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Guidewire Software had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 7. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill has invested 1% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 30,643 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bamco Inc New York holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 6.68 million shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.03% or 7.32 million shares. Advisors Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 3,209 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 110,538 shares. Lateef Investment Management LP reported 4.34% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Gilder Gagnon Howe & accumulated 5,021 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 3,793 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 18,723 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 10,265 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated, Kansas-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 434,179 shares.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.82. About 1.43 million shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.16 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 12.96% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. for 2.53 million shares. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. owns 164,500 shares or 11.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 8.74% invested in the company for 1.52 million shares. The California-based Tensile Capital Management Llc has invested 7.18% in the stock. Bain Capital Credit Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,469 shares.