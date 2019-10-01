Exchange Capital Management Raised Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holding by $919,908 as Shares Declined; Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Independent Investors Inc

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21 million, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $226.23. About 15.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 13,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 57,768 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 43,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.06. About 1.99M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Guardian Com invested 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farmers Commercial Bank has 18,517 shares. Moreover, Mai Capital Mngmt has 1.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 114,264 were accumulated by Ws Management Lllp. Swift Run Capital Management Lc holds 1,858 shares. Keystone Planning holds 10,834 shares. Hartford Fincl Management reported 15,304 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 216,553 shares or 4.54% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Boyer And Corporon Wealth Lc has invested 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,817 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability accumulated 0.53% or 25,121 shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 30,220 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 628,795 shares. Sather holds 0.15% or 3,922 shares. Hm Payson & Com holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 518,536 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0.06% or 85,623 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Northeast Management stated it has 26,553 shares. 87,516 are owned by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 106 shares. Fincl Mgmt Professionals Inc, Texas-based fund reported 1,060 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Baxter Bros has invested 0.2% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance invested 0.52% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Macnealy Hoover Inv holds 1.64% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 32,436 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 561,163 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 9,423 shares. Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Department has invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,985 shares to 36,256 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 17,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,008 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

