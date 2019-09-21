Exchange Capital Management Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake by $588,045; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Upped Its Position by $335,544

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 2,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,256 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18M, down from 39,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38M shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 180 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates owns 8,094 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 19,909 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 6,805 shares in its portfolio. 4.22M were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.19% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 100,332 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 28,011 shares. Patten Grp, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,680 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,460 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 11,007 shares. Horan Capital Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 36,105 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3,412 shares to 823 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,057 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 55,971 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,395 shares. North Star Asset Management owns 116,186 shares. The Connecticut-based Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct has invested 6.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,379 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 102,668 shares. 56,347 were accumulated by D L Carlson Inv Inc. Avenir holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,325 shares. Penobscot Investment Management holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,510 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt accumulated 995,264 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zwj Invest Counsel holds 2.05% or 131,915 shares. Salem Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 3.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Leisure Capital Mngmt reported 3.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Priced To Move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple, Services And Moats – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 18, 2019.