Exchange Capital Management Lifted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $846,722; Stock Declined; Argentiere Capital Ag Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. It is down 44.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 5,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,863 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 23,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $153.24. About 2.51 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,233 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 36 sales for $33.65 million activity. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $17,051. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $811,530. $1.36M worth of stock was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 23. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800. Shares for $941,979 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 13.37M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mgmt reported 34,547 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,656 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 5,897 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.3% or 454,209 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 40,400 shares. Tortoise Inv Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 360 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 8,172 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,354 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability owns 6.78% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 270,000 shares. Daiwa Grp accumulated 39,929 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Recent Acquisitions by Google, Salesforce, and Intel Seem a Little Desperate – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce and United Way Worldwide Introduce New Salesforce.org Philanthropy Cloud Volunteering Capability, Announce Kellogg Company and Deloitte as Customers – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tokio Marine & Nichido Selects Salesforce to Exceed Customer Expectations at Every Touchpoint – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, James Inv has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Linscomb And Williams reported 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Washington Financial Bank invested in 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel reported 0.11% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Corecommodity Limited Company holds 22,975 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc reported 269,263 shares stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 3,195 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Financial Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Covington Capital Management invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Federated Pa invested in 0% or 203,082 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp, New York-based fund reported 7.23M shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.94 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% or 7.49 million shares. 5.35M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.