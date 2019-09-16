Exchange Capital Management Lifted 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $450,146; Chicago Equity Partners Increases Holding in At&T (T)

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 246.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 49,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 68,933 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 19,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 27.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 2,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 10,958 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.67. About 1.85M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, MMM, OMCL, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,408 shares to 4,551 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,105 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont Blake Ltd Company holds 0.61% or 8,488 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 161,057 shares. Sit Investment Assocs reported 30,965 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated stated it has 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 130,600 shares. Df Dent Com has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,693 shares. Orleans Corp La invested in 0.3% or 2,330 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 33,840 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation holds 80,547 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc reported 142 shares. Cs Mckee LP invested in 0.91% or 59,650 shares. First City Cap Incorporated holds 0.52% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,115 shares. Campbell Newman Asset has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Somerset Tru Communication has invested 1.94% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fca Tx has 17,169 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 30,807 shares to 18,925 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 28,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,480 shares, and cut its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T updates strategy at BofA conference – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Big Changes Will Have A Big Impact – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Apple TV+’s Price Is So Low – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s ‘Underperformance’ Has Been No Great Tragedy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.