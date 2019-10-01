Exchange Capital Management Increases Stake in Medtronic (MDT); Trillium Asset Management Increases Holding in First Solar (FSLR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 13,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 41,593 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 27,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.58M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 5,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 313,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.59 million, up from 307,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 508,154 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Medtronic (MDT) Announces Early Feasibility Trial for Intrepid Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement System with Transfemoral Transseptal Approach – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Named a Leading Sustainability Company NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Medtronic next-gen TAVR system – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.41% or 61,948 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Oh owns 7,164 shares. 782,754 are owned by Sg Americas. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance Com has 0.57% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Next owns 3,388 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc invested in 0.61% or 140,052 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp, Hawaii-based fund reported 29,097 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 20,203 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Management reported 48,497 shares stake. Miller Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.56% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 7,617 were accumulated by Aspen Investment Mngmt. Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 2.02% or 735,245 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management reported 3,540 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 1.15% or 222,700 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advisors holds 1.08% or 87,874 shares in its portfolio.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 295 shares to 6,321 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 1,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,596 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) Nuveen Blmbg Barclays Muni Bd Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 113,651 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested 0.06% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Asset Management Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 4,913 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.03% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Greenleaf Tru reported 3,139 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 8,203 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 4,705 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Fifth Third State Bank owns 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 450 shares. 21,834 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The owns 124,317 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Solar Stocks Are Struggling in 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The U.S. Solar Industry Shows Resilience in 2018 – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Options Trader Calls Floor on First Solar Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Solar Announces Full-Year 2019 Financial Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,395 shares to 134,506 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 506,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,677 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).