Exchange Capital Management Increases Holding in Medtronic (MDT); Intact Investment Management Has Cut Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stake by $1.01 Million as Stock Declined

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 401,154 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 10,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 17,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $101.24. About 1.99M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL

