Exchange Capital Management Increased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Market Valuation Declined, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreased Position by $1.38 Million

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 11,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 50,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 38,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 18.54M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106. About 682,089 shares traded or 14.91% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.50 million for 21.20 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “Strategic buyers snatch up cancer drug developers | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Appoints Dr. Phil Febbo to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Varian Updates Investors on Proposed Reimbursement Changes – GuruFocus.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 26,154 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc holds 376 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 32,812 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ledyard Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Victory Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Company has 3.66% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com holds 11,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Madison Holding reported 0.56% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Hbk Investments LP reported 25,447 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4,020 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10,419 shares to 433,885 shares, valued at $32.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.3% or 18,280 shares in its portfolio. First Amer Bankshares holds 177,443 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Jnba Advsr stated it has 14,074 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 1.24% stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 137,686 shares. Ledyard State Bank invested in 391,975 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs accumulated 0.97% or 175,018 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 1.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 22.03M shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 0.2% or 9,327 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.94% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Schulhoff And Communications holds 1.34% or 59,138 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Communications Lta has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oldfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jane Street Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Putnam Invests Limited Com has 6.60M shares.