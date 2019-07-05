Exchange Capital Management Increased By $846,722 Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake; Broad Run Investment Management Lowered American Woodmark (AMWD) Holding

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 67,304 shares as American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)’s stock rose 18.45%. The Broad Run Investment Management Llc holds 1.81 million shares with $149.34M value, down from 1.87M last quarter. American Woodmark Corp now has $1.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 45,279 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 10.21% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 22.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc acquired 5,359 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 28,863 shares with $4.57M value, up from 23,504 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $120.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Trust owns 13,190 shares. Arizona-based Autus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Penobscot Inv owns 6,120 shares. Georgia-based Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Manchester Cap Ltd, Vermont-based fund reported 381 shares. Kopp Investment Advsr owns 1,726 shares. 61,433 are held by Bancshares Of The West. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 1,607 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 66,235 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,903 shares. Moreover, Winslow Management Ltd Liability Co has 3.3% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). King Wealth holds 1.77% or 35,690 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,421 shares. Contravisory Management owns 1.97% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 32,157 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. $68,011 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Benioff Marc sold $1.56 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $734,450 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J. $17,051 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 24. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03 million on Tuesday, February 12. $29,214 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 30 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 42 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust. Bernstein maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Bernstein has “Hold” rating and $160 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 27. UBS maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Stephens maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Pivotal Research.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $32.57M for 10.92 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Sell Stocks for June 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.