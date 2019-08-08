Exchange Capital Management Holds Stake in Mckesson (MCK); Dalton Investments Has Boosted Its Ternium Sa (TX) Holding by $459,000

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 81.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 14,863 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 8,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 1.00M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 149,700 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 132,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 198,733 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,231 shares to 29,864 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,090 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks stated it has 12,995 shares. Btr Capital Management owns 2,570 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,970 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 9,217 shares. Utah Retirement holds 36,182 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,710 shares. Highland Cap Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Legacy Private Tru Commerce reported 0.27% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 31,240 are held by Cohen Capital Mgmt Inc. Natixis LP accumulated 0.1% or 94,533 shares. Glenview Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.92M shares or 5.14% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 61,100 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 9,559 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.16% stake. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 31,879 shares in its portfolio.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Online Ed Group by 144,148 shares to 146,552 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 897,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,425 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

