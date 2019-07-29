Exchange Capital Management Holds Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE); As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Upped Holding

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 21,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, up from 110,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 184,273 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 59.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 14,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 24,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 220,021 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 600 shares. Blair William And Communications Il has 1.46 million shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Paloma Partners Management accumulated 0.01% or 5,286 shares. 4,353 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 175 were reported by Hartford Mgmt. Westfield Capital Management Comm Ltd Partnership holds 0.33% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 440,106 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 78,993 shares. Qs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 900 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc reported 2,680 shares stake. 185,150 are held by Weitz Inv Mgmt. Stifel has 31,832 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Com invested in 80,200 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Company owns 5,172 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares to 130,985 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,409 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guidewire Software Announces LTI as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Alfa Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Modernize its Core Operations – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 63,557 shares to 21,113 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 39,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,105 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest holds 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 1,479 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Co invested in 209,476 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 4,772 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 38,030 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Merian (Uk) has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Moreover, Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 8,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Synovus Corporation has 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.49% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Stephens Inv Mgmt Group invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Advisory Svcs Network Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 199,406 shares. Copper Rock Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 188,442 shares.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology to buy venture-backed Mnubo for $102 mln – PE Hub” with publication date: July 12, 2019.