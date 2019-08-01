Exchange Capital Management Holding in Honeywell International (HON) Upped by $447,930 as Valuation Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Decreased Position by $104.33 Million as Stock Price Declined

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 2,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,657 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 9,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $170.16. About 1.78M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 48.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.53M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 4.71 million shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,985 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 82,832 shares to 608,857 shares, valued at $95.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 457,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).