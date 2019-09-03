Exchange Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $1.44 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Raised Its Stake by $902,538 as Valuation Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 79.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 3,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,249 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 4,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $229.89. About 1.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 59.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 14,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 39,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 24,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $94.27. About 148,033 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Communications Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Harding Loevner Lp holds 0% or 374 shares. Stockbridge Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 2.33 million shares. Stephens Ar holds 5,868 shares. New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 13,297 shares. 5,643 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 198,265 shares. Regis Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 42,994 shares. Global Endowment LP holds 44,600 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 18,369 shares or 0.04% of the stock. World Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,680 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). North Star Management has invested 0.09% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 7,286 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,090 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,160 shares to 81,210 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,265 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

