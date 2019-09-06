Exchange Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Compass Minerals International (CMP); Amg Funds Stake in Wabtec (WAB) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) by 113.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 16,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 30,588 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 14,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 49,694 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.58. About 183,217 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 5.39M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation has 0.14% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 504,510 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 19,895 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sumitomo Life Co has 1,159 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh invested in 0.01% or 7,343 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 21,275 are held by Carnegie Asset Limited Liability. Amg Funds Lc owns 12,702 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 3,751 shares. Harvey Investment Co Ltd Co holds 245,341 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,956 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,194 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 1,181 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. On Friday, August 9 the insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares to 10,327 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,498 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Somerset Tru accumulated 0.02% or 530 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 13,512 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 197,715 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 29,050 shares. Geode Cap Limited Company owns 392,901 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 6,800 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Edgemoor Invest holds 49,535 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A holds 323 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 10,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) owns 1,088 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Advisors has 0.01% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 26,837 shares. 1.08 million were accumulated by Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 27,256 shares.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Cold Weather Stocks to Heat Up Your Returns – Yahoo News” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digging For A Market Deal? Check Out Compass Minerals – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals President/CEO Malecha to depart immediately – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. 692 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $36,019 were bought by Standen James D.. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by WALKER LORI A. On Thursday, May 9 Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 2,000 shares. On Friday, May 10 the insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510. Crutchfield Kevin S bought $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Friday, August 16.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares to 130,985 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,409 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).