Exchange Capital Management Has Upped Its Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Position by $919,908 as Share Price Declined; Loews Position in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Increased as Stock Value Declined

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 13,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 57,768 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 43,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 5.92M shares traded or 98.85% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal

Loews Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 69,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 213,550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.39M, up from 144,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.43M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 336,000 shares to 830,000 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 62,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enterprise to Build PDH 2 Plant; Supported by Long-term Agreements With LyondellBasell – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC had bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 2,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,339 shares. Loews stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hap Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 32,261 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.18% or 60,477 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.35% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 17,010 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 4,624 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Chevy Chase Tru owns 254,781 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Windward Capital Management Ca reported 0.2% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sit Investment Assocs accumulated 22,350 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) owns 100 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc accumulated 1,720 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cibc Mkts reported 75,152 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,408 shares to 4,551 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,256 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor reported 261,900 shares stake. Rdl Financial Inc accumulated 31,730 shares. First Tru LP reported 0.17% stake. Alberta Mngmt owns 40,800 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Court Place Advisors reported 8,986 shares stake. Philadelphia holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 24,672 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Commonwealth Bankshares Of stated it has 85,623 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny accumulated 35,728 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 251,451 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 34,600 shares. Blair William Company Il holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 274,947 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc reported 0.46% stake. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co owns 9,117 shares.