Exchange Capital Management Has Upped Its Compass Minerals International (CMP) Stake; Mig Capital Has Boosted T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding By $23.75 Million

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) stake by 113.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc acquired 16,257 shares as Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)’s stock rose 0.69%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 30,588 shares with $1.66 million value, up from 14,331 last quarter. Compass Minerals International Inc now has $1.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 228,385 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals

Mig Capital Llc increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 114.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc acquired 344,183 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 645,044 shares with $44.57M value, up from 300,861 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $65.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 1.76 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – The new company will have two headquarters in Washington state and Kansas and will be led by T-Mobile’s John Legere; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,087 activity. The insider Standen James D. bought 692 shares worth $36,019. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $36,547 was made by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. On Monday, March 18 GRANT RICHARD S bought $16,458 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 305 shares. $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S. $104,400 worth of stock was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. The insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century owns 46,350 shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 0.14% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 66,805 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 3.51M shares in its portfolio. Skyline Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.43% or 154,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company, a New York-based fund reported 32,610 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 490 shares. Global Endowment LP holds 77,700 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks stated it has 299,465 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Indiana-based First Financial Corporation In has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,729 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp, a Indiana-based fund reported 169 shares. Viking Fund Lc owns 1,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 113,119 shares. Beacon Grp invested in 0.62% or 69,094 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos invested in 86,598 shares. D E Shaw And reported 1.95M shares. 907,504 are held by Carmignac Gestion. The Washington-based Washington Tru Bankshares has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Personal Capital Advsrs stated it has 509,541 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Motco accumulated 0% or 264 shares. Madison Inv Holding holds 0.14% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 111,100 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 4,348 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 29,493 are held by Daiwa Gp. 708,191 were reported by Utd Services Automobile Association. South Texas Money Limited invested 1.74% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Act Ii Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 56,731 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,457 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc accumulated 918,824 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New England And Management holds 0.47% or 10,100 shares.

