Exchange Capital Management Has Upped By $1.35 Million Its Medtronic (MDT) Stake; OCI N.V. SHS NETHERLANDS (OCINF) Shorts Decreased By 1.74%

OCI N.V. SHS NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:OCINF) had a decrease of 1.74% in short interest. OCINF’s SI was 950,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.74% from 967,600 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 792 days are for OCI N.V. SHS NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:OCINF)’s short sellers to cover OCINF’s short positions. It closed at $23.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Medtronic Inc (MDT) stake by 50.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc acquired 13,924 shares as Medtronic Inc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 41,593 shares with $4.05 million value, up from 27,669 last quarter. Medtronic Inc now has $143.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $106.93. About 2.86 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas fertilizers and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. It operates through OCI Partners, IFCo, OCI Nitrogen and Trading, and North Africa divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers anhydrous ammonia in liquid and gaseous form, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as distributes crystalline and granular ammonium sulphate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipswich Mngmt Co Inc holds 0.12% or 3,862 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Alley Com Lc has invested 1.63% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fil has 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 358,470 shares. Saratoga Research & Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 401,331 shares. Optimum Advsrs accumulated 2,025 shares or 0.06% of the stock. South Texas Money Ltd holds 1.61% or 387,727 shares. Whitnell & Co stated it has 883 shares. Stillwater Cap Advisors has invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cwm Llc owns 0.12% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 75,821 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.19% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 8,773 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.61M shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp holds 0.1% or 87,330 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na stated it has 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pennsylvania Trust Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Nebraska-based Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 295 shares to 6,321 valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schwab Us Large (SCHX) stake by 17,287 shares and now owns 123,008 shares. Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 8.60% above currents $106.93 stock price. Medtronic had 13 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, August 19. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21. Raymond James maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MDT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.