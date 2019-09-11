Exchange Capital Management Has Trimmed Visa (V) Stake By $3.00 Million; China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 39.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 19,231 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 29,864 shares with $4.66M value, down from 49,095 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $384.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $176.35. About 15.07M shares traded or 124.30% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER

China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.50, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 8 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 4 cut down and sold equity positions in China Automotive Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 720,060 shares, up from 690,128 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding China Automotive Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells automotive systems and components in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $66.82 million. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It has a 52.63 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in China Automotive Systems, Inc. for 91,334 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 59 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 106,700 shares.

Analysts await China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.01 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CAAS’s profit will be $334,120 for 50.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by China Automotive Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $25,850 activity.

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 9,750 shares to 78,238 valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 8,375 shares and now owns 33,865 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12B for 30.83 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. The insider MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130.