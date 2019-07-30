Exchange Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by $1.71 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake by $360,296

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 1.86 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Agrees Sale of Kestrel Mine to EMR and Adaro for $2.25B; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q ALUMINIUM OUTPUT 846K TONS; EST 890K; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALLEGES RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS INFLATED VALUE OF COAL ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Global mining giants are pushing for higher premiums on aluminum ingots from Japanese buyers for next quarter as the prospect of American restrictions on imports has spurred demand. Such companies as Anglo-Australian player Rio Tinto and Alcoa of the U.S; 06/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ADDS AUTONOMOUS TRUCK OPS TO FIFTH PILBARA MINE SITE; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Could Revise 2018 Aluminum Guidance on U.S. Sanctions; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto first-quarter shipments rise 4.7 pct

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.79. About 1.51 million shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 9,831 shares to 35,959 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (MUB) by 6,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.60 million activity. 1,667 shares were sold by Faddis Jonathan, worth $189,955.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 91,155 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 38,896 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 2,600 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 8,209 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ranger Invest Lp has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cubic Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Echo Street Cap Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 78,364 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.11% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Andra Ap reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Yorktown Mgmt And stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Twin Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.2% or 32,710 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) invested in 25,383 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 107.10 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,651 shares to 12,899 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).