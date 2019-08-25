Exchange Capital Management Has Raised Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake; Sandler Capital Management Cut Realogy Hldgs (Put) (RLGY) Position By $9.90 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (RLGY) stake by 34.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management sold 900,000 shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 1.70M shares with $19.38M value, down from 2.60M last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) now has $714.53M valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 2.83 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 22.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc acquired 5,359 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 28,863 shares with $4.57M value, up from 23,504 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $132.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 0.46% stake. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bb&T Corporation owns 31,791 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Ks owns 0.41% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 145,677 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte reported 10,200 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Research Investors accumulated 4.44 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 2,200 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt holds 3,792 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Valinor Mgmt Lp owns 367,600 shares. New York-based Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 57 shares. Community Retail Bank Na owns 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 170 shares. Cookson Peirce & Inc holds 1.97% or 147,211 shares. Segment Wealth Management Lc holds 0.07% or 2,060 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.59’s average target is 21.79% above currents $151.57 stock price. Salesforce.com had 49 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $175 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 23. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Limited has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 17,530 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 49,753 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% or 277 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 21,974 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 17,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 77,055 shares. Glenmede Na owns 12 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of reported 27,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 529,034 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 38,230 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 2,922 are held by Pnc Svcs Gru Inc. 182,025 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The. Invesco holds 0% or 397,683 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 1,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Sandler Capital Management increased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 185,540 shares to 237,221 valued at $31.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Athene Hldg Ltd (Put) stake by 63,000 shares and now owns 413,000 shares. Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put) was raised too.