Exchange Capital Management Has Raised Compass Minerals International (CMP) Stake by $877,878; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Holder Glacier Peak Capital Has Lowered by $682,000 Its Holding

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 5.73M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) by 113.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 16,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 30,588 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 14,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 63,091 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 117,667 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc holds 0% or 1,219 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Finance Mgmt Lp owns 87,335 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 88,654 are held by Parsec Fin Mgmt. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department invested in 0.58% or 92,331 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.16% or 107,284 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 911,382 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 12,300 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 25.34 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 5,287 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 4,290 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 77,342 shares. Brave Asset Management owns 12,554 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri stated it has 48,011 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Company reported 8,700 shares.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Compass Minerals’ Dividend Is Hanging By A Thread – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MBII: Marrone Bio Innovations has initiated a new venture to develop enhanced plant nutrient products. – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Investors Are Missing Out on This High-Yield Stock – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. GRANT RICHARD S had bought 305 shares worth $16,458. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $36,547 was made by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of stock or 692 shares. $53,510 worth of stock was bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10.