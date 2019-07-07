Exchange Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Veeva Systems (VEEV) as Stock Value Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Decreased Stake by $419,900 as Stock Declined

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $170.05. About 747,054 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,270 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85 million, down from 81,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.97M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96 million for 111.88 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 268,660 shares in its portfolio. California-based Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 131,972 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability owns 566,771 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. De Burlo Grp accumulated 103,150 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,718 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 23,129 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,140 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 1,951 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited owns 43,962 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Champlain Prtnrs has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Loomis Sayles L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,139 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Utah Retirement System holds 0.06% or 23,579 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. Wallach Matthew J also sold $1.41M worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Tuesday, February 12. $60,713 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was sold by MATEO ALAN.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,750 shares to 78,238 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 4,600 shares to 12,190 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N And Inc invested in 0.36% or 5,069 shares. Northstar Group Inc accumulated 0.1% or 874 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Insur has 1.52% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wealthtrust Axiom Llc accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Credit Agricole S A has 0.56% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Vigilant Management Ltd Llc owns 2.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 68,795 shares. Kanawha Cap Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,136 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management has 76,233 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Lc reported 1,174 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 2,250 are held by Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Capstone Financial has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Stanley Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 3.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 24,980 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.79 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.