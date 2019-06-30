Exchange Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Market Valuation Rose; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $15.17 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.55 million, up from 12,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 14.60 million shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Llc invested in 11,268 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.58% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 170,987 shares. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust reported 0.2% stake. Schroder Inv owns 3.26 million shares. Intact Management Inc owns 163,300 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Ims Capital Mngmt owns 22,540 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. 379,816 are owned by Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 10.16 million shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated reported 9,963 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Golub Grp Llc accumulated 37,146 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 42,758 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 1.42M are held by Prudential Plc. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 581,619 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 133,915 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,359 shares to 28,863 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 8,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Dynamic Ccy Hdgd Intl Eq Etf.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.90 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 217,146 shares to 641,917 shares, valued at $35.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 121,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,038 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).