Exchange Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Medtronic (MDT) by $919,646 as Shares Declined; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $325,394

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 10,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 17,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $99.82. About 3.02M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 17,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,888 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 42,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 9.18M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Fincl Group Limited Liability Co reported 9,258 shares stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4,121 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Century holds 1% or 10.80 million shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Peoples Serv Corp holds 0.24% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Company accumulated 94,615 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na owns 25,814 shares. Kistler accumulated 872 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Carmignac Gestion owns 1.50M shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 4,234 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0.25% stake. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Com has 98,781 shares. Chemical Natl Bank has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ssi Inv has invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Direct flights between MSP and Dublin start Monday – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Pricing of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Analysts bullish on Boston Scientific’s plans for 75 new products by 2022 – Boston Business Journal” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces the Upsizing of its Maximum Tender Offer to up to $4.35 billion for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,231 shares to 29,864 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,233 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 461 shares to 659 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marvell Ups the Ante in Ethernet Business With New Switches – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why These 4 Semiconductor Stocks May Be the Absolute Best 5G Play – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Marvell Technology Group – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell: Diversification Is The Name Of The Game – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.