Exchange Capital Management Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $1.39 Million; Stock Declined; Cullen Capital Management Raised Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 15,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 658,370 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.65 million, up from 642,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianz Se by 1,710 shares to 24,145 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (SKHCF) by 25,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,310 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.