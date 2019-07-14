Exchange Capital Management Has Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.39 Million as Stock Price Rose; Villere St Denis J & Co Decreased Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding by $11.17 Million

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 266,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.13M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 794,693 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Inc by 4,524 shares to 13,658 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon’s Vestberg presses for C-band spectrum action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “After Three-Fold Rally, Roku Stock Is Overvalued – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Growth 50: Oh Deere Me, This Portfolio’s Income Just Keeps Plowing Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 64,778 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel holds 3.97% or 363,010 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Partnership holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Summit Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 0.36% or 186,755 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fayez Sarofim & invested in 53,856 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 43,756 shares. 264,948 are held by Braun Stacey Assoc. Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 19,709 shares in its portfolio. 106,100 were reported by Barometer Capital Incorporated. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 5,905 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 486,723 shares stake. Bainco Interest Invsts owns 106,378 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 110,474 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $58.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp by 1,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. LEG’s profit will be $84.01 million for 15.23 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.61% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.01% or 206,679 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 24,178 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has 0.15% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 16,847 were reported by Sterling Limited Liability Company. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,512 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 46,274 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Confluence Wealth Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 4,764 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Cambridge Investment Advsrs owns 45,533 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Woodstock has 0.1% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 4,977 are held by Pennsylvania. Amp Capital owns 47,901 shares.