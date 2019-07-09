Exchange Capital Management Has Decreased Veeva Systems (VEEV) Holding; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) stake by 41.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.86%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 19,233 shares with $2.44M value, down from 32,799 last quarter. Veeva Systems Inc now has $24.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $167.87. About 714,249 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Imperial Bank (TSE:CM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. Wallach Matthew J sold $1.22M worth of stock. Faddis Jonathan also sold $189,955 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Monday, February 4. 622 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares with value of $60,713 were sold by MATEO ALAN.

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG) stake by 21,097 shares to 59,699 valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe (HEFA) stake by 89,631 shares and now owns 243,970 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $55.96M for 110.44 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial services and products to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.09 billion. It operates through three business units: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets. It has a 9.14 P/E ratio. The Retail and Business Banking business unit offers deposits, including checking, savings, and business accounts; loans, mortgages, lines of credit, and business lending services; cards; insurance services and products; and financial advisory services through advisors and relationship managers, and banking centers, as well as through remote channels, such as mobile advisors, telephone banking, online banking, and mobile banking.