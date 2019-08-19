Exchange Capital Management Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Aspiriant Trimmed Its Stake in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) as Shares Rose

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 35,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 45,509 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 81,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $110.11. About 103,956 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 3.01 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,408 shares to 122,689 shares, valued at $18.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,835 shares to 12,657 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP).

