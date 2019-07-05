Exchange Capital Management Has Cut Visa (V) Holding by $3.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Market Valuation Rose, Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 490,396 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 19,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,864 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, down from 49,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 288,791 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parkside Fin Bank & owns 102 shares. American Int Grp accumulated 155,979 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 14,652 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 15,749 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.27M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Profund Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 31,504 shares. Eii Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.53% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0% or 40,671 shares. Thompson Inv Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 44,205 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 137,028 shares.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.03M for 8.36 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 16,257 shares to 30,588 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division holds 0.02% or 1,402 shares in its portfolio. Davis Capital Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 5.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Willow Creek Wealth reported 4,264 shares. Farallon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.02% or 1.61M shares. Bridgecreek Mngmt Llc reported 44,118 shares stake. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv reported 18,940 shares stake. Cornerstone has 0.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,174 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). British Columbia Investment Management invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). King Wealth reported 97,408 shares. Dudley And Shanley accumulated 25,599 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 4.94% or 173,854 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 3,370 shares. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Limited has 62,405 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 3,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.