Exchange Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Delta Air Lines (DAL) as Share Value Rose; Stepan Co (SCL) Share Price Rose While Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Its Holding

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 89.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 43,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 5,151 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292,000, down from 48,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – American and Delta said they suspended flights to and from Boston on Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 17,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 74,089 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, down from 91,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 5,106 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Engines Lc holds 5,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Ltd Com holds 13,690 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 5,663 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.28% or 72,535 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.98% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Snow Capital LP reported 4,116 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 33,516 shares or 0.36% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 2.49% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Paloma Prtn reported 324,089 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.56% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gluskin Sheff And has 282,237 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Stoneridge Investment Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 42,228 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.32% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Incorporated accumulated 40,940 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,602 shares to 10,958 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe (HEFA).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delta on watch after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta challenges JetBlue by growing presence in Boston – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Airline Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.41 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold SCL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 16.51 million shares or 3.19% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 489 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 157,776 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 31,520 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 17,290 shares. Victory Cap owns 1,733 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 24,500 were reported by Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability. 24,371 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Texas-based Next Fin Grp Inc has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 116,252 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Amer Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.02% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Blackrock Inc reported 3.02M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 13,580 shares to 174,439 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $130,750 activity. Catlett Janet Anne bought $98 worth of stock.