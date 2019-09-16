Exchange Capital Management Has Cut Costco Wholesale (COST) Position by $899,712; Share Value Rose; As Otter Tail (OTTR) Shares Rose, Holder Chicago Equity Partners Cut Position by $2.43 Million

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 3,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 7,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $288.69. About 1.37 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 46,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 9,840 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 57,712 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 09/05/2018 – AISense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 19/04/2018 – Yamaha Announces Power Assist Electric Bicycles on Display at Sea Otter Classic; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 66C, EST. 54C; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS; 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 18,905 shares to 43,580 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 36,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

More notable recent Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CareDx To Acquire OTTR For Transplant Management Software – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sleeping Well At Night With Otter Tail – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Otter Tail’s 2019 Warrants Excitement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 200 were reported by Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 470,688 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 23,758 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 34,645 shares. Whittier Trust Communication stated it has 0.06% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 264,003 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 25,217 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 14,093 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Stanley invested in 0.49% or 38,973 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Financial Architects holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 525 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication reported 290 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 299,267 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 7,474 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Health Care Etf (FHLC) by 10,024 shares to 92,250 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 749,246 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 0.34% or 1.09 million shares. Btr accumulated 7,383 shares. 637,299 are owned by Pnc Services Gru Inc. Aspiriant Lc has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aimz Advsrs Lc owns 890 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bailard holds 0.52% or 32,375 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Capital owns 5,018 shares. California-based Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 0.45% stake. Wetherby Asset reported 11,697 shares. Crestwood Advisors Ltd Com holds 1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 83,959 shares. Asset One Limited invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “High Costs Mar Building Products – Retail Industry Prospects – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Virgin Australia swings axe as loss puts focus on costs – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lloyds warns PPI could cost it an extra 1.8 bln pounds – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Costco already planning second store in Shanghai – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.