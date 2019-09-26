Exchange Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Honeywell International (HON); Chevron New (CVX) Share Price Rose While Financial Architects Has Lifted Holding by $1.18 Million

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1612.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 9,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 3.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 5,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 18,276 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19 million, up from 12,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 1.58 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,408 shares to 4,551 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 17,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,008 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares to 100 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.