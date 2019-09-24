Exchange Capital Management Has Boosted Its Medtronic (MDT) Holding; As Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lowered by $1.48 Million Its Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 11,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 529,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.92M, down from 541,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 4.91 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 13,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 41,593 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 27,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 3.43 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr(R) Nuveen Blmbg Barclays Muni Bd Etf by 10,640 shares to 17,030 shares, valued at $854,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 16,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,263 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Medtronic (MDT) Announces FDA Approval, US Launch of Next-Generation Evolut PRO+ TAVR System for Treatment of Symptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis Patients – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 35,133 shares to 745,532 shares, valued at $39.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 69,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.52 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

