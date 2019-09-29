Exchange Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $977,706 as Shares Rose; As Total Syste(Tss (TSS) Share Value Rose, Psagot Investment House LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 5,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 18,276 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19 million, up from 12,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Total Syste(Tss (TSS) by 58.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 59,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 41,475 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 100,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Total Syste(Tss for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 517.28% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 16,722 shares to 114,263 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr(R) Nuveen Blmbg Barclays Muni Bd Etf by 10,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,030 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 10,000 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (Spy) (SPY) by 26,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Itt Inc.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.