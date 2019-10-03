Exchange Capital Management Has Boosted Honeywell International (HON) Holding; Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Has 0.4 Sentiment

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 44.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Exchange Capital Management Inc acquired 5,619 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 18,276 shares with $3.19M value, up from 12,657 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $115.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $161.08. About 4.46 million shares traded or 70.38% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.23, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 2 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 5 cut down and sold positions in Good Times Restaurants Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.52 million shares, down from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Good Times Restaurants Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. for 474,965 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 22,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 804 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 110,300 shares.

The stock decreased 6.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 8,984 shares traded. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) has declined 56.19% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – STETSON AND JOBSON TO AMEND SCHEDULE 13D/A FILING TO PROVIDE THEY NO LONGER INTEND TO VOTE FOR CHANGE IN BOARD COMPOSITION; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces Agreement With Principal Hldrs and Former Directors; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY GOOD TIMES’ SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 7.1%; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – BAD DADDY’S SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 0.2% DURING QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $99 MLN TO $101 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Sees FY18 Rev $99M-$101M; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SAME STORE SALES FOR COMPANY-OWNED GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INCREASED 7.1% FOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH DELTA PARTNERS & REIT REDUX & FORMER BOARD DIRECTORS ROBERT STETSON & CHARLES JOBSON; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – ON MARCH 12 ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT STETSON AND CHARLES JOBSON – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WITH SUPPORT OF DELTA PARTNERS AND REIT REDUX, TO ALSO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION AS MEMBERS OF ITS BOARD, CEO BOYD HOBACK

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.94 million. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. It currently has negative earnings.

