Exchange Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $480,648; Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 11,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 50,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 38,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 24.09M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 2,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398,000, down from 5,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.6. About 230,629 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER REFINANCE $1B PACT WITH NEW $1.55B REVOLVING PACT; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Charles River Laboratories Sr Unsec Notes ‘BB+’; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 27/03/2018 – Charles River Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Completes The Acquisition Of MPI Research; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,233 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 2,817 shares to 5,371 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 37,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.