Exchange Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Honeywell International (HON); Franklin Street Advisors Upped Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 5,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 18,276 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19M, up from 12,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 3.90M shares traded or 55.19% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 19,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 84,220 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61 million, up from 64,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 7.83 million shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,828 shares to 50,268 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 16,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,263 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) Nuveen Blmbg Barclays Muni Bd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 633,104 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 2,242 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Mar Vista Investment Partners Lc invested 4.65% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Security Natl Communication owns 1,320 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,629 shares. Essex Investment Ltd Company has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 103 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 58,761 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs invested in 1.32% or 50,006 shares. Scott & Selber invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shikiar Asset Mgmt owns 57,220 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Co accumulated 12,676 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.45% or 2.38M shares. Beacon Group Inc reported 1,755 shares. Kistler has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). John G Ullman And Assoc owns 48,782 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 731 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Choate Advisors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.5% or 72,454 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Lc holds 0.1% or 4,338 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 598,657 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cambridge stated it has 5,697 shares. Old Dominion Capital invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ameritas Invest Partners reported 27,491 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amer Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 426,232 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 15,350 were reported by Rmsincerbeaux Ltd. Fmr Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 7,570 shares. Barton Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $776.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,833 shares to 79,743 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,946 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

